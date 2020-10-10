Nobel Peace Prize 2020 goes to World Food Programme

AMN / WEB DESK

The World Food Programme WFP has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe. Our Correspondent reports that the announcement was made in Oslo by Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Nobel Committee.

The prize was given to World Food Programme for its effort to combat hunger and for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas as well as for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.

The World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization that promotes food security in over 88 countries. In 2019, it had provided assistance to 97 million people who are victims of acute food insecurity and hunger. The World Food Programme distributes more than 15 billion rations every year.