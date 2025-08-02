Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

No scope for constitutional reform outside of parliament: BNP

Aug 2, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders have expressed concerns over the transparency and legitimacy of the constitutional amendments, saying that the constitution cannot be amended outside the parliamentary process.

Meanwhile, the  Constitutional Reform Commission (CRC), which was established by Muhammad Yunus-led interim government following the July 2024 revolution, submitted its proposals in early 2025. The key recommendations include expanding fundamental rights, replacing some core state principles and restructuring the government with measures like a bicameral parliament and term limits for the president and prime minister.

Referring to the reforms, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said during a programme in Dhaka on Saturday that any amendment to the constitution must be carried out through the parliamentary process, with all parties holding a clear mandate from the people.

