Death toll from Chile’s mine collapse rises to 2

WEB DESK

The death toll from the partial collapse at Chile’s El Teniente copper mine has risen to two, after human remains were found during ongoing search efforts for five trapped workers. The discovery comes days after the collapse, triggered by a seismic event on Thursday, trapped six workers more than 900 metres below ground at the world’s largest underground copper mine. One miner was previously confirmed dead, halting operations at the century-old mine.

At least 100 personnel have been involved in the rescue operation. The trapped workers’ location was identified using specialised equipment. The search team includes rescuers from the famed 2010 operation in the Atacama Desert, which brought 33 trapped miners to the surface after over two months underground.

Chile is the world’s largest copper producer, generating about 5.3 million tonnes in 2024. Chile’s mining industry is considered one of the safest globally. The country, however, lies along the earthquake-prone Pacific Ring of Fire.