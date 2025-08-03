Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Death toll from Chile’s mine collapse rises to 2

Aug 3, 2025

WEB DESK

The death toll from the partial collapse at Chile’s El Teniente copper mine has risen to two, after human remains were found during ongoing search efforts for five trapped workers. The discovery comes days after the collapse, triggered by a seismic event on Thursday, trapped six workers more than 900 metres below ground at the world’s largest underground copper mine. One miner was previously confirmed dead, halting operations at the century-old mine.

At least 100 personnel have been involved in the rescue operation. The trapped workers’ location was identified using specialised equipment. The search team includes rescuers from the famed 2010 operation in the Atacama Desert, which brought 33 trapped miners to the surface after over two months underground.

Chile is the world’s largest copper producer, generating about 5.3 million tonnes in 2024. Chile’s mining industry is considered one of the safest globally. The country, however, lies along the earthquake-prone Pacific Ring of Fire.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Triggers Unhealthy Air Alerts Across U.S. Midwest

Aug 3, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan: Bharat Mandap at Osaka World Expo draws 20,000 visitors

Aug 3, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Portugal declares wildfire alert amid severe heatwave

Aug 3, 2025

You missed

JOBS/ CAREER

NEET PG 2025 Exam: Over 2.5 lakh medical graduates to appear in single shift

3 August 2025 6:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Roads in Andhra Pradesh will be on par with America: Gadkari

3 August 2025 6:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi bans aerial platforms till August 16 as security measure ahead of Independence Day

3 August 2025 6:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ SPORTS

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy unveils Sports Policy to build medal-winning ecosystem

3 August 2025 6:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!