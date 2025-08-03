Iran fully reopens airspace after ceasefire with Israel

AMN

Iran has lifted all remaining restrictions on its airspace that were imposed at the onset of its 12-day conflict with Israel in June this year. Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation in a statement said that both domestic and international flight operations have returned to pre-war levels. It also confirmed that Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport has resumed round-the-clock operations.

The phased reopening of Iranian airspace began on June 26, with airports gradually resuming normal operations except for Mehrabad. Iran initially closed its airspace on June 13 following Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other areas. The 12-day conflict ended with a ceasefire on June 24.