China has said no death was reported yesterday from the deadly coronavirus for the first time since it started publishing figures in January. China’s National Health Commission, NHC, today said it is a landmark in China’s over two-month-long fight against the novel coronavirus as the country continued to report coronavirus deaths till Sunday, especially from the epicentre Hubei province. The NHC said, overall confirmed cases on the mainland have reached 81,740 by yesterday, including 1,242 patients still being treated, 77,167 patients discharged after recovery, and 3,331 people died of the disease.

Meanwhile, State-run Xinhua news agency reported that China for the first time issued an official timeline of coronavirus yesterday in which it stated that coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in last December where the infection was listed as “pneumonia of unknown cause”.