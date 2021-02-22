Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Feb 2021 02:09:42      انڈین آواز

No light at the end of tunnel for Pakistan as FATF meets to decide its fate

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

With Financial Action Task Force (FATF) commencing its three-day plenary meeting today, there is no light at the end of the tunnel for Pakistan. Hanging in the grey list of the global anti-terror watchdog, Pakistan has been trying to garner support from the member nations to escape the list.

According to various reports, some European countries have taken a stand against Pakistan saying that Islamabad has not fully implemented all the points of a plan of action set by it to come out of the grey list. Therefore, Pakistan may find it difficult to get out of the grey list before June this year.

In its last plenary held in October last year, the FATF had kept Pakistan on the grey list citing its failure to fulfill six out of 27 obligations of the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog. The obligations include failure to take action against two of India’s most wanted terrorists – Jaish-e Muhammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar and Jamaat-ud-Dawah head Hafiz Saeed.

According to the reports, Pakistan had complied its response to these six recommendations and has submitted a report to the FATF secretariat. The members would now evaluate Pakistan’s responses during its plenary meeting.

Earlier this month, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) had urged the money-laundering watchdog to add Islamabad to its blacklist for terrorist financing that includes the funding of jihadist mercenaries to fight for Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

The Paris-based watchdog had placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018. It had asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staying in the FATF-grey list has made it difficult for Pakistan to secure financial aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Union.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Novak Djokovic wins his 9th Australian Open title

https://twitter.com/DjokerNole/status/1363520048200093698?s=20 Defending Champion Novak Djokovic has won h ...

Karnataka to host second Khelo India University Games this year

AMN / BENGALURU Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has announced that the second Khelo India University Gam ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!