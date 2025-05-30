Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

No hesitation to use every method to root out terrorism, asserts Rajnath Singh

May 30, 2025
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned that if Pakistan carries out any terrorist act against India, it will have to face the consequences and suffer defeat. He said India will not hesitate and will use every method to root out the menace of terrorism.

The Defence Minister said that the whole world is now acknowledging India’s right to protect its citizens against terrorism. He emphasised that Pakistan must uproot the nursery of terrorism operating on its soil with its own hands. He called for the handing over of terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India. He addressed officers and sailors onboard India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, off the Goa coast today.

The Defence Minister said, Operation Sindoor is not just a military action, but India’s frontal assault against terrorism. He stated that if Pakistan resorts to anything evil or unethical, it will, this time, face the firepower and ire of the Indian Navy. Mr. Singh asserted that Pakistan needs to understand that time is up for the dangerous game of terrorism it has been playing since Independence. He added that anti-India activities are being carried out openly from Pakistani soil, and commending the Indian Navy’s silent service during Operation Sindoor, Mr. Singh stated that the mighty Carrier Battle Group ensured that the Pakistani Navy did not venture out.

