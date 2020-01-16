FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jan 2020 12:35:33      انڈین آواز
Ad

No documents will be asked or biometric taken for NPR: Govt

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Government has said that no documents will be asked for or biometric will be taken for National Population Register (NPR). Home Ministry officials said that a form carrying questions as part of the NPR exercise will be finalised soon.

They said most of the states have notified provisions related to the NPR. The NPR is a register of usual residents of the country. The NPR exercise will be carried out between April and September 2020 in all states and UTs, except Assam, along with the house listing phase of the census exercise.

Assam has been excluded because the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise has already been conducted in the state. Union Cabinet has approved over three thousand 941 crore rupees for the NPR exercise.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Saina Nehwal suffers shock exit, Sindhu advances to second round in Indonesian Masters

World champion P.V. Sindhu advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Master in women's singles with a hard ...

Hockey: Chinglensana is happy to earn India jersey again

HSB / Bhubaneswar Experienced midfielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam will wear the India colours after a ye ...

Table Tennis: Maharashtra paddler Diya Chitale wins gold and bronze at Khelo India ﻿

HSB / Guwahati Maharashtra paddler Diya Chitale displayed a remarkable fighting spirit to emerge champion i ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!