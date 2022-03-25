FreeCurrencyRates.com

No-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan to be taken up on March 28

AMN/ WEB DESK

The crucial session of the Pakistan National Assembly in which a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was to be moved by the opposition has been adjourned till Monday without tabling of the resolution.

As per Pakistan’s parliamentary traditions, only the recitation of the Holy Quran is offered and speeches to honour the deceased are held on the first session held after the death of a member.

The resolution was not taken up today due to the recent demise of a Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Hangu, Khayal Zaman. The session was adjourned till 4 PM on 28th of March by Speaker Asad Qaiser after the recitation of the Holy Quran.

The NA secretariat had issued a 15-point order of the day for today last night, with the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan included on the agenda for the crucial session, alongside other affairs. Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif was scheduled to table the no-trust motion against the Pakistan premier.

Notably, acting on mutual agenda to oust Imran Khan, the Opposition parties had submitted the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on 8th of March. In the 342-member Assembly, the Imran Khan government requires at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote.

