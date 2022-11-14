FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Nov 2022 11:29:08      انڈین آواز

NMDC Sweeps PRCI Excellence Awards 2022

AMN / KOLKATA

National Mineral Development Corporation, NMDC has bagged the Champion of Champions Award, sweeping the 16th PRCI Global Communication Conclave 2022, to bring home fourteen Corporate Communication Excellence Awards.

The awards were presented at the Global Communication Conclave organised by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Kolkata on 12th November ,202

NMDC won Gold awards for Most Resilient Company of the Year; Internal Communication Campaign, Corporate Brochure; Best PSE Implementing CSR. It won Silver Awards in the categories of Best Use of CSR for Childcare; Corporate Community Impact; Best Corporate Event; Unique HR Initiatives; Annual Report; Arts, Culture & Sports Campaign and Bronze Awards for Visionary Leadership; Website of the Year; Innovative Environmental Program and Consolation Award for Best Use of Social Media.

Congratulating NMDC’s Corporate Communication team, Chairman and Managing Director Sumit Deb said, that the NMDC today is a household name as a benchmark of excellence in the mining sector in India, it is only because of the exceptional articulation of our communication team in conveying what we achieve and stand for to internal and external stakeholders.

P Jaya Prakash, Head of Corporate Communication, NMDC thanked PRCI for encouraging innovation in communication techniques and recognizing the creative initiatives of NMDC. “Our brand voice and communication campaigns are rooted in our company’s core values and designed to resonate with our host communities and industry stakeholders.”

