NMDC, IIT Kharagpur Signs MoU for drone-based mineral exploration

AMN / WEB DESK

The Country’s largest iron core producer National Mineral Development Corporation limited company under the Ministry of Steel has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IIT Kharagpur for drone-based mineral exploration.

The Corporation has been exploring minerals for a wide range of minerals like Copper, Rock Phosphate, Limestone, magnesite, Diamond, Tungsten, and Beach sands for six decades. This would be the first Central Public Sector Enterprise in the Country to conduct Drone-based geophysical surveys and hyperspectral studies for mineral exploration and is expected to open a new chapter and set a benchmark in the field of mineral exploration for the Country.

NMDC is conducting exploration for various minerals in the State of Madhya Pradesh and also in the Beloda-Belmundi block in Chhattisgarh for Diamonds. It will also be the first to use Space Geophysics in Central Indian Diamond Province and the first to use online monitoring of exploration of data on the BHUVAN Platform. The collaboration would develop spectral products, methods, and algorithms for exploration using the Drone for mining. It would develop software spectral tools for mineral excavation and capacity-building programs on mining technology