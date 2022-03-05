FreeCurrencyRates.com

NMC says foreign medical graduates’ application to complete remaining part of internship in India is considered eligible

WEB DESK

National Medical Commission has said that foreign medical graduates’ application to complete the remaining part of internship in India is considered eligible. The circular has come amid the ongoing evacuation drive of Indian medical students from Ukraine.

In a circular, NMC has said, it has been observed that there are some Foreign Medical Graduates with incomplete internship due to such compelling situation which is beyond their control like Covid pandemic and war.

It said, considering the agony and stress faced by these foreign medical graduates, their application to complete the remaining part of the internship in India is considered eligible.

It further stated that the application may be processed by State Medical Councils provided that the candidates must have cleared Foreign Medical Graduates Examination before applying for completion of internship in India.

