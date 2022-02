AMN

NITI Aayog in association with PhonePe will launch the Fintech Open Hackathon. The Hackathon will provide an opportunity for innovators, digital creators and developers from all over India to think, ideate and code. It aims to showcase path-breaking solutions for the Fintech Ecosystem. The last date to register for the event is 23rd February and the deadline to submit the final entries is on 25th February this year. The winners of the Hackathon will be announced on the 28th of this month.