FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2020 02:05:35      انڈین آواز
Ad

Nishank instructs IITs to conduct active research work in COVID-19 field

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has instructed the Indian Institute of Technology, IITs to ensure that they should conduct active research work in the area of COVID19. Mr Nishank said this while chairing a meeting with all the Directors of 23 Indian Institutes of Technology through Video Conferencing in New Delhi today. He said, the research work which is already being done should be given wider publicity in the social media and other mediums.

Mr Pokhriyal also directed the Institutes to ensure that maximum number of students are covered through online courses. The institutes have been asked to place the courses on online education portal SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA. The Minister also asked the Directors of institutes to take care of the students, faculty and their family members and ensure that they should not be facing any problem.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

Ad

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

COVID-19: Japan bans entry of people from 49 more countries

AMN Japan has banned entry of people from 49 more countries, including the US, Canada, all of China, South ...

COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka rise to 126 with three new cases

WEB DESK Three cases of COVID-19 were registered today in Sri Lanka, bringing the total number of active ca ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!