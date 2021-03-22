Night curfew to be imposed in eight cities of Rajasthan to contain spread of COVID-19

AMN

The Rajasthan government has decided to impose night curfew in 8 cities starting tonight to contain the recent spike in the number of Covid cases. Night curfew will be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwara and Kushalgarh from 11 in the night till 5 in the morning.

Markets will remain closed in all the urban bodies of the state after 10 pm today. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The government has also made it mandatory for people visiting the state to carry an RT-PCR COVID negative report not older than 72 hours from March 25th.

Those without a negative test report will have to remain in quarantine for 15 days. The system of mini-containment zones will also be implemented again. Wherever there are more than five positive cases, that cluster or apartment will be declared as a contention zone. Curbs have also been imposed on maximum attendance at weddings and funerals.

A maximum of 200 people will be allowed to attend a wedding ceremony and only 20 people can attend a funeral. Primary schools in the state will remain closed till further orders. In the classes above primary and in colleges, educational activities will be conducted with the COVID-19 protocol. Not more than 50 per cent of the students should be present in the class at a time.