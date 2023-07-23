NIA raids at premises of absconding accused in Hizbul Mujahideen terror conspiracy case

AMN / NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on 22nd July 2023 conducted raids at the residential premises of the absconding accused in the Hizbul Mujahideen terror conspiracy case. The accused has been identified as Riaz Ahmed @Hazari, a resident of the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Investigating Agency has announced a cash reward of three lakh rupees for leads on this accused. The searches conducted today at his house led to the seizure of one mobile phone, which is being analysed. The Agency in a statement said that the case was initially registered by the Anti Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh in 2018 and was re-registered by NIA under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.