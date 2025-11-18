NHRC Issues Notices to Rajasthan Officials Over Private Bus Fire Incident

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Rajasthan in connection with a media report of a private bus that caught fire after touching an overhead 11 KV power cable. As per the report, the bus was carrying over 50 labourers and the incident resulted in death of two and injuries to ten others. The Commission has called for a detailed report of the matter within two weeks. It said that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights of the victims.

The incident happened near Manoharpur village on the Jaipur-Delhi highway on 29th last month. The labourers were travelling from Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh to a brick kiln in Rajasthan. According to the media report, household goods and gas cylinders kept on the roof of the overcrowded bus touched the live wire which resulted in fire.