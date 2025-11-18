CPI Condemns Detention of Kashmiri Workers in Assam, Calls It Violation of Constitutional Rights

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has strongly condemned the reported detention of 44 workers from Jammu and Kashmir by local groups at Hijuguri near the New Tinsukia Railway Station in Assam. The Party expressed serious concern that despite Assam Police confirming that all the detained individuals possessed valid identification documents, they were held solely on the basis of suspicion and their appearance.

According to CPI, the workers — who were legally employed and travelling with proper documents — were subjected to unlawful profiling, a practice the Party described as a “serious violation of Constitutional rights” guaranteed to every Indian citizen, including those from Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement further noted that such incidents are no longer isolated. Similar cases of harassment and profiling of Kashmiri residents have been increasingly reported from BJP-ruled states such as Assam and Haryana. CPI highlighted the recent controversy in Gurugram, where a notice mandating compulsory registration of Kashmiri tenants triggered widespread criticism and concerns over discriminatory targeting.

The Party said these developments point towards a “disturbing pattern of polarisation” consistent with what it views as the BJP’s larger political strategy — one that repeatedly casts Kashmiri citizens under suspicion instead of treating them as equal members of the Indian Union.

The CPI questioned the Prime Minister’s oft-repeated claims of narrowing both the “distance from Delhi to Kashmir” and the “distance of the heart.” The Party argued that persistent incidents of harassment against ordinary Kashmiri workers seriously undermine the credibility of those assurances.

Calling the situation unacceptable, the CPI urged the Union Home Minister to take urgent, decisive action to ensure the safety, dignity, and Constitutional rights of Kashmiris living or working anywhere in the country. The Party emphasised that protecting the rights of vulnerable migrant workers is not just a legal obligation but essential to preserving the values of equality and justice enshrined in the Constitution.