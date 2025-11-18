Final Trade Nov 18: Stock Market Ends Lower After Six-Day Rally

Global Cues, Fed Concerns Weigh on Sentiment





BIZ DESK

Indian Domestic equity markets paused their upward momentum on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped a six-session gaining streak amid weak global cues and caution ahead of key US economic data. Investors turned risk-averse with growing speculation that the upcoming American inflation and jobs figures could influence expectations of a potential Federal Reserve rate cut next month.

The BSE Sensex declined 278 points, or 0.33 per cent, to end the day at 84,673.02, while the NSE Nifty50 fell 103.4 points, or 0.4 per cent, closing at 25,910.05. The downturn reflected a combination of profit-booking and cautious positioning after the indices recorded steady gains over the past week.

In the broader market, selling pressure was more pronounced. The Nifty MidCap index slid 0.59 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index dropped 1.05 per cent, indicating a sharper correction among non-large-cap stocks. Analysts said the broader market weakness was partly due to valuation concerns and persistent volatility in global markets.

Sector-Wise Performance

Realty

The Nifty Realty index registered the steepest decline, falling 1.91 per cent. High valuations, combined with concerns over global interest-rate trajectories, triggered profit-booking in real estate counters. Market participants also remained cautious ahead of domestic macro data related to housing demand.

Information Technology (IT)

The Nifty IT index slipped 1.1 per cent, tracking weakness in US tech stocks and investor caution ahead of the US inflation print. IT exporters, which are sensitive to global economic indicators, saw selling pressure as uncertainty loomed over the Fed’s policy direction. Tech Mahindra and Infosys were among the top losers in this segment.

Metals

The Nifty Metal index declined 1.07 per cent, weighed down by mixed global commodity cues and concerns over slowing industrial demand in major world economies. The sector has been highly sensitive to China’s uneven recovery and fluctuating global metal prices.

Banking & Financials

While most financial stocks traded in the red, the sector performed relatively better compared to others. Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv saw selective movement, with Bajaj group stocks ending among the top laggards on the Sensex due to profit-booking after recent rallies.

Top Movers

Lagging Stocks

Among the Sensex constituents, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Adani Ports emerged as the top laggards, reflecting sector-wide weakness across IT and financial services.

Gaining Stocks

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Power Grid, and Titan managed to remain in positive territory, supported by defensive buying and relatively stable sector fundamentals.

Market experts expect volatility to persist through the week as investors await clarity from the US economic data, which could influence global risk sentiment and foreign fund flows into emerging markets like India.