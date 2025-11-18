The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN NCR DELHI TOP AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR Residents Advised to Stay Indoors as Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

Nov 18, 2025

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

Amid alarming rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR, people have been advised to avoid stepping out of their houses if it is not essential. Head of the Department of Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr Anant Mohan told media that people should wear masks if there is an urgency to go out.

He also suggested that elderly people should avoid going for a walk or doing exercise in the morning and evening. Dr Mohan also advised the children to avoid playing outside and doing outdoor activities when the pollution level is high.

Currently, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to be in the very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an Air Quality Index of 374 was reported in the national capital this evening. An air quality index between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, and 301 and 400 very poor. An AQI between 401 and 450 is considered severe.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets President Putin; calls for zero tolerance on terrorism at SCO meet

Nov 19, 2025
AMN ARTICLES

US Weighs Selling F-35 To Saudi Arabia 

Nov 19, 2025
AMN TOP AWAAZ

India has right to defend its people against terrorism and will exercise it: Jaishankar at SCO

Nov 18, 2025

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets President Putin; calls for zero tolerance on terrorism at SCO meet

19 November 2025 12:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN ARTICLES

US Weighs Selling F-35 To Saudi Arabia 

19 November 2025 12:16 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

India has right to defend its people against terrorism and will exercise it: Jaishankar at SCO

18 November 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

FM Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Consultation with Startup Sector Ahead of Union Budget

18 November 2025 11:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments