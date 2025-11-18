Delhi-NCR Residents Advised to Stay Indoors as Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

Amid alarming rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR, people have been advised to avoid stepping out of their houses if it is not essential. Head of the Department of Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr Anant Mohan told media that people should wear masks if there is an urgency to go out.

He also suggested that elderly people should avoid going for a walk or doing exercise in the morning and evening. Dr Mohan also advised the children to avoid playing outside and doing outdoor activities when the pollution level is high.

Currently, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to be in the very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an Air Quality Index of 374 was reported in the national capital this evening. An air quality index between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, and 301 and 400 very poor. An AQI between 401 and 450 is considered severe.