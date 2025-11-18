Azam Khan and Son Abdullah Convicted in PAN Card Cases

The Indian Awaaz

Nov 18, 2025
Azam Khan and Son Abdullah Convicted in PAN Card Fraud Cases

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan have been found guilty in two PAN card fraud cases. A Rampur court delivered its verdict on Monday, convicting Azam Khan and his son Abdullah. They were each sentenced to seven years in prison. In 2019, Akash Kumar Saxena, the former city MLA, filed a lawsuit accusing Abdullah Azam of possessing two PAN cards. Abdullah Azam and his father, Azam Khan, have been sentenced in the case. The court found both guilty in the case and imposed a fine of 50,000 rupees each, along with imprisonment. Following the verdict, both were immediately taken into custody.

