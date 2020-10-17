Bihar: RJD, Congress manifesto promises 10 lakh jobs, scrapping ‘new farm laws’
NEW ZEALAND: Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party scores landslide victory

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has secured another three-year term for her center-left government against the opposition conservative National Party. This time, she looks set to enjoy an outright majority in parliament.

‘We will be a party that governs for every New Zealander’-Jacinda Ardern

WEB DESK

With almost all of the votes counted, Jacinda Ardern’s Labour is on 49.2 percent and can govern alone.

Labour had garnered 49.2% of the votes, compared to about 27% for the opposition National Party led by conservative leader Judith Collins, with two-thirds of ballots tallied, according to the Electoral Commission.

Speaking to Labour supporters in central Auckland, she said tonight New Zealand has shown the Labour Party its greatest support in at least 50 years.

“We’ve seen that support in both urban areas and rural areas, in seats we may have hoped for but equally those we may not have expected.”

She thanked volunteers, supporters, MPs in an “endless campaign”.

She also thanked those who may have not supported Labour before and said they would not take their support for granted.

“We will be a party that governs for every New Zealander.”

She said everyone was living in an “increasingly polarised world”, but she hoped this election had shown New Zealand that this was not who we were and that as a nation we can listen and debate.

“Elections aren’t always great at bringing people together, but they also don’t need to tear one another apart.”

“So again, I say thank you. This has not been an ordinary election and this has not been an ordinary time.

“Tonight’s result has been strong and it clear that Labour will lead the government for the next three years.”

She said there was much work to do, but the country will build back better after the Covid crisis.

She said there was a need to invest in the infrastructure that set New Zealand up for generations to come.

“Our plan is already in action and already working, but after this result we have the mandate to accelerate this response and our recovery and tomorrow we start.

“Now more than ever is the time to keep going, to keep working … let’s keep moving.”

