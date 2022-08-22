New Labour Code will help in creating Aatma Nirbhar Bharat: Bhupendra Yadav

BY BISHESHWAR MISHRA

Union Minister for labour and Employment Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday said the New Labour Code will help in creating an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

Addressing a seminar on implementation of Labor Laws organised by National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) in Pune the minister said that the rationale behind the New Labour Law is enhanced industry productivity, competitiveness and sustainability of enterprises and contribution to national development and dignified life of our workers.

Mr. Yadav said, that new labour Codes aims to create a litigation-free society and empower common citizen. To ensure higher participation of women in workforce, the Government has eased restrictions for women’s participation, including night shifts. He said that remote working should make it easier for women to work, they should get maternal and medical benefits as well. The Minister also informed that the Government is conducting surveys on migrant workers and on domestic workers. He said that the government is trying to ensure payment of timely and minimum wages to all ensuring a dignified and minimum standard of living to workers. Mr. Yadav informed that the Government has provided insurance cover to all workers. He said that the centre has linked ESIC with National Health Mission so that Ayushman Yojana beneficiaries too get the benefit of treatment under ESIC hospital system.

The Minister informed that 29 different Acts have been merged into four Labour Codes, namely Industrial Relations Code, Wages Code, Occupational Safety Code and Social Security Code. He added that the government rationalized old laws and considered occupational safety and wage standards to ensure fair wages for both men and women.