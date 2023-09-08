New Delhi witnessed first international conference in 1947: Congress

Staff Reporter

The very first international conference in New Delhi was held even before our independence, between March 23 and April 2, 1947. It is known as the Asian Relations Conference and many books have been written on it. 28 countries participated, inform Congress Jairam Ramesh on X .

In the current ruling dispensation, the External Affairs Minister would alone understand its significance and impact—even if he chooses to devalue it today, he said.

It was held publicly under a big pandal in Purana Qila, and also had Australia, USA, USSR, UK and the UN as observers. Mahatma Gandhi spoke at the closing and his speech is available on Youtube.