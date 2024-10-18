THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

New Delhi rejects allegations against Indian diplomats by Canada as baseless, politically motivated

Oct 17, 2024

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

India has firmly rejected the allegations made by the Canadian government, calling them baseless. In a media briefing in New Delhi today, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Canada has yet to provide any evidence to support the serious accusations made against India and its diplomats.

He emphasized that the claims appear to be part of a politically motivated attempt by Trudeau’s government to smear India’s reputation.

Mr Jaiswal said that 26 extradition requests are still pending with the Canadian side, along with several provisional arrest requests. These include individuals wanted on terror charges such as Gurjeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Arshadeep Singh Gill, and Lakhbir Singh Landa. He said, India has shared security-related information with the Canadian government regarding gang members, including those from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and requested Canada to arrest them and take action as per the law. He said, no action has been taken by the Canadian government so far, which is serious. He said, shifting blame to India does not work in any manner.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

SC Upholds Constitutional Validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act for Assam Immigrants

Oct 17, 2024
QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Inside a Mosque is NO Offence – Karnataka HC 

Oct 16, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

J&K UT gets its first CM as Omar Abdullah takes oath

Oct 16, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh tribunal issues arrest warrant against ousted PM Sheikh Hasina, 45 others

October 18, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

IDF claims killing of Hezbollah battalion commander in Lebanon

October 18, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Protests over rape case in Lahore turn violent, 250 arrested

October 18, 2024
QAUMI AWAAZ

Maulana Arshad Madani welcomes SC decision upholding constitutional validity of Section 6A of Assam

October 18, 2024