New Delhi rejects allegations against Indian diplomats by Canada as baseless, politically motivated

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

India has firmly rejected the allegations made by the Canadian government, calling them baseless. In a media briefing in New Delhi today, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Canada has yet to provide any evidence to support the serious accusations made against India and its diplomats.

He emphasized that the claims appear to be part of a politically motivated attempt by Trudeau’s government to smear India’s reputation.

Mr Jaiswal said that 26 extradition requests are still pending with the Canadian side, along with several provisional arrest requests. These include individuals wanted on terror charges such as Gurjeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Arshadeep Singh Gill, and Lakhbir Singh Landa. He said, India has shared security-related information with the Canadian government regarding gang members, including those from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and requested Canada to arrest them and take action as per the law. He said, no action has been taken by the Canadian government so far, which is serious. He said, shifting blame to India does not work in any manner.