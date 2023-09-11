New Delhi G20 Declaration shows India’s presidency was able to shape global issues, forge consensus: Jaishankar

AMN

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the New Delhi G20 Leaders Declaration showed that India’s presidency was able to table ideas, shape global issues, bridge divides and forge consensus. In a post on X, Dr. Jaishankar said that the focus, throughout the Summit, was kept on Global South and the contemporary achievements were highlighted during the two-day event.

In the G20 declaration adopted on the first day of the G20 summit, the member countries endorsed the G20 Roadmap for Implementing the Recommendations of the G20 Independent Review of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) Capital Adequacy Frameworks and called for its ambitious implementation, within MDBs’ own governance frameworks while safeguarding their long-term financial sustainability, robust credit ratings and preferred creditor status.

Dr. Jaishankar further praised the African Union’s inclusion in the G20 membership and called it a major achievement. Furthermore, Dr. Jaishankar added that PM Modi’s vision gave the Summit a clear direction for growth and development in the upcoming years.