Political activities get momentum in election bound States, UT
Rahul Gandhi slams Government over fuel price hike, privatisation
Development of India incomplete without development of tribals, Dalits: President Kovind
NIA arrests Police Inspector, Sachin Waze in connection with explosives laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s house
At least 5 killed, two Chinese factories set on fire in Myanmar
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Mar 2021 01:33:48      انڈین آواز

New car-scrapping policy should promoting small cars and air-conditioned 3-wheelers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

BY MADHU AGRAWAL

It refers to new vehicle-scrapping-policy likely to be implemented soon to cover about one crore light, medium and heavy vehicles with twin aim to check pollution and to promote automobile industry. It is beyond understanding why Central Government is so much eager to promote automobile-industry. Pollution can and should be controlled by making it mandatory for each registered workshop for light, medium and heavy vehicles to compulsorily install pollution-checking machines where every vehicle going out of workshops must be given check-out with pollution-certificate.

However automobile-industry should be encouraged only in respect of cars with ex-showroom price below rupees ten lakhs. Moreover car-manufacturers should be advised to bring air-conditioned models of three-wheelers encouraging small middle-income families to opt for such luxury auto-rickshaws than for cars. Economical cars and auto-rickshaws occupy low road and parking space. It may be noted that even Mexican ambassador to India is said to have found air-conditioned auto-rickshaw as better option than car for cost-cutting and environment.

Big and costlier cars should be discouraged by imposing additional cess on highest 28-percent GST-slab with road-tax, insurance-premium also having double the normal rates. Even car-loans may not be allowed on cars exceeding ex-showroom price of rupees ten lakhs. Diesel-driven cars must not be allowed to be manufactured to keep economical diesel exclusive for commercial use to keep cost of public-transport and cargo-movement low.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf: Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) inducts Kapil Dev as its board member

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi In a significant move Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Monday induct ...

Golf; Jahanvi leads the field younger sister Hitaashee, is her close rival in 5th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram, 11 March : Jahanvi Bakshi carded shot 3-under 69 in her second round and with a ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz