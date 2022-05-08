New arrest warrant issued against Tajinder Bagga by Punjab’s Mohali court

LATEST UPDATE : Hours after a Mohali Court issued arrest warrant against BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga, the State of Punjab today undertook before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the warrants would not be executed till May 10 — the date already fixed by the High Court for hearing Bagga’s petition for quashing the FIR against him.

Taking up the matter during special hearing just before midnight, Justice Anoop Chitkara took on record the undertaking by Punjab Advocate-General Anmol Rattan Sigh Sidhu before adjourning the hearing to May 10.

Bagga had moved the High Court late Saturday evening, seeking stay on the arrest warrant issued by a Mohali court. He was also seeking directions against the initiation of coercive steps against him during the pendency of the application challenging the arrest warrants.

AGENCIES / WEB DESK

A Mohali court issued a fresh warrant against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga on Saturday evening. The Punjab Police has been asked to arrest and produce Bagga before the court.

The Punjab government on Saturday moved two applications in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking the Centre to be made a party to BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s arrest case. The development comes one day after the HC on Friday turned down the Punjab government’s request not to give BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s custody to the Delhi Police and keep him in Haryana.

“It has now been proven that they just want to book Tajinder Bagga in some case or the other… Delhi Police is present here in Janakpuri, they will be with us in all legal actions and we will cooperate with them,” Preetpal Singh Bagga, father of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case of kidnapping after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police personnel, officials said. They claimed that the Punjab Police team did not inform the local police before arresting Tajinder Bagga from his residence in Delhi’s Janakpuri.

Tajinder Bagga, who is also the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month, the Punjab Police said.

The BJP leader had earlier accused Delhi Chief Minister of misusing Punjab Police for settling scores with him. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police personnel on Friday from his Delhi residence.

Earlier in the day, the BJP staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and called him “a dictator”. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also alleged that with Bagga’s arrest, it was clear that the Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener had “misused” the Punjab Police for personal benefit. “Kejriwal is a dictator. What was Bagga’s crime? He just asked for Kejriwal’s clarification on his remarks on ‘(The) Kashmir Files’. He was not allowed to wear a turban during the arrest,” Gupta said, adding that the BJP will “not tolerate the insult to the turban”.

BJP leader was first picked up from his Delhi residence by Punjab police and was being taken to Mohali, only to be stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra and handed back over to Delhi Police.