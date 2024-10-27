US: New Americans expected to make impact in 2024 election

AMN

Nearly 3.5 million voting-age adults have become U.S. citizens since the 2020 election, according to the National Partnership for New Americans. Some experts say this growing group could prove pivotal in shaping the election results, REPORTS VOA

Foreign-born individuals (and their children and families) who seek to be fully integrated into their new community in the United States are called new Americans. These persons include: Immigrants. Foreign-born individuals who obtain lawful permanent resident status.

In the past decade, the United States has welcomed, on average, approximately 1 million lawful permanent residents and more than 700,000 newly naturalized citizens each year. Today, 41.3 million foreign-born residents live in the U.S. and are contributing to the vitality of our country and their communities. This includes the over 3 million refugees who have resettled here since 1975 from countries that span the globe. These immigrants and refugees are adding much to our country’s social and cultural fabric, and are also critical to our country’s continued economic prosperity.

