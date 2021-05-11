Nepal’s opposition start preparations to form new government

AMN / KATHMANDU

Major opposition parties of the Nepali parliament have started preparations to form a new government after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli lost the vote of confidence at Lower House yesterday. Opposition leaders, Sher Bahadur Deuba, Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Upendra Yadav had called on President Bidya Devi Bhandari to initiate government formation procedure, soon after the commencement of a special session of parliament today.

All leaders from the Nepali Congress, the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and a faction of the Janata Samajwadi party led by Yadav have urged President Bhandari to invoke Article 76 (2) of the Constitution.

Earlier, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives. He secured only 93 votes in the lower house of parliament during a special session convened on the directives of President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

The Prime Minister required at least 136 votes in the 275-member House to win the confidence motion.

Last week, the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) withdrew support to the government, leaving it fall short of majority in the House.