NEPAL: Voting underway to elect new parliament and assemblies

AMN / KATHMANDU

Voting for the election of members of House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly going on across the country. Voting started from 7 am.

Voters have already reached the polling centres since early morning. The number of women voters is seen significantly high in the polling centres.

A total of 17,988,570 voters are eligible to vote in the election, for which 22,227 polling booths in 10,892 polling centres have been established.

The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. A total of 10,892 polling stations and 22,227 centers have been established besides 141 temporary booths for civil servants, security personnel, prisoners and people living in old-age homes to vote. Under secured political, logistical and security arrangements for the elections voting is underway in the 165 federal constituencies and for the 330 provincial seats in total. Separate ballots have been arranged for proportional representation elections to the federal parliament and the seven assemblies.

Approximately 300,000 security personnel, including from Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and the National Intelligence Department, are being deployed during the elections.

A total of 11,543 candidates, including those for first-past-the-post and proportional representation categories of the House and provincial assembly elections, are in the fray.