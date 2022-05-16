Nepal: PM Modi arrives in Lumbini on occasion of Buddha Purnima

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Lumbini, Nepal on the occasion of Vaishakha Buddha Purnima. Mr Modi was received by Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on his arrival at Lumbini. Mr Modi is visiting the sacred Mayadevi temple in Lumbini to offer prayers. He will also deliver an address at a Buddha Jayanti event organized by the Lumbini Development Trust under the aegis of the Government of Nepal.

During the visit, Mr Modi will also participate in the Shilanyas ceremony for the construction of a unique centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage within the Lumbini Monastic Zone. The construction of the unique India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage with a universal appeal will be undertaken by the International Buddhist Confederation, India under the auspices of the Lumbini Development Trust with the financial support of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. International Buddhist Confederation is a grantee body under the Ministry of Culture. The Buddhist Centre will be the first Net Zero Emission building in Nepal.

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fifth visit to Nepal since 2014 and his first visit to Lumbini. Mr Modi’s visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of India’s Neighbourhood First Policy. It underscores the shared civilizational heritage of the people of both countries. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Nepalese counterpart.