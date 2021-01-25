Over 15 lakh people administered Covid-19 vaccines in India so far
Farmers’ tractor rally will begin after R-Day Parade on Jan 26: Delhi police
WHO thanks India for continued support in fight against COVID-19
Thousands of farmers march to Mumbai to protest new agriculture laws
122 Bangladesh Armed Forces personnel to participate in India’s Republic Day parade
इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jan 2021 10:15:46      انڈین آواز

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli expelled from ruling Communist Party

AMN / KATHMANDU

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party over his decision to dissolve the Parliament.

The decision to expel Oli from the party was taken by the Central Committee at a meeting held yesterday. The move comes amid repeated threats by the rival faction leaders who had said that they would revoke Oli’s membership over his decision to dissolve the Nepal Parliament. Spokesperson of the rival faction Narayan Kaji Shrestha said, the party leaders are planning further action against Oli after his ouster from the party.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after the Prime Minister Oli, in a surprise move, recommended dissolution of Parliament amidst a tussle for power with former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda. Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari accepted the recommendations and Parliamentary elections are scheduled for April 30 and May 10.

The Prachanda-led faction of the party came down heavily on this move saying, by dissolving the House, Oli has given a blow to the Constitution as well as the democratic republic system.

The Oli-led CPN-UML and Prachanda-led NCP (Maoist Centre) had merged in May 2018 to form a unified Nepal Communist Party.

