Nepal: Jaishankar & his counterpart N. P. Saud co-chaired 7th India-Nepal Joint Meeting in Kathmandu

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with his counterpart N P Saud co-chaired the 7th India-Nepal Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) in Kathmandu today. The two important agreements were signed between India and Nepal, the first being a long-term agreement on electricity and another to enhance investment in High Impact Community Development projects.

An MoU for Cooperation in Renewable Energy Development was also signed between Nepal Electricity Authority and NTPC Limited. With the signing of the agreement, the bilateral understanding to export 10,000 megawatts of electricity from Nepal to India in the next ten years has materialised.

During the visit, there will also be the launch of the Service Agreement for Munal Satellite developed by Nepal Academy of Science and Technology between Nepal Academy of Science and Technology and NewSpace India Limited.