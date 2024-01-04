इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jan 2024 01:08:31      انڈین آواز

Indian Railways to install 20 thousand GPS navigation fog pass devices during foggy weather 

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Indian Railways have provisioned around 20 thousand fog pass devices during the foggy weather to ensure smooth rail operations. The fog pass is a GPS based navigation device that helps the loco pilot to navigate during dense fog conditions.

The Railway Ministry said, it provides on-board real-time information to Loco Pilots regarding location of fixed landmarks such as Signal, Level Crossing gate and Permanent Speed Restrictions. The Ministry said, during the foggy weather in the winter months, a large number of trains are affected especially in the northern parts of the country.
 
CPRO (Northern Railways) Deepak Kumar said that loco pilot can carry the device easilywith him as it is portable, compact in size and light in weight. 

