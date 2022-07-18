FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2022 04:16:57      انڈین آواز

Nepal: Govt extends 81-day-old import ban on goods till August end

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In Nepal, government has extended an 81-day-old import ban on 10 types of goods till the end of August, citing a lack of improvement in the country’s foreign currency reserves.

As per the notice published in Nepal Gazette yesterday, mobile phones priced over 300 dollars and motorcycles with an engine capacity of over 150 ccs shall be barred entry till 30th of August along with liquor, tobacco products, diamond, color TV sets larger than 32 inches, jeeps, cars and vans, dolls, playing cards, and snacks. The government notice said, the ban is enforced to safeguard the external financial position and balance of payments in order to forestall any imminent threat to the economy.

According to media reports, the ban, first imposed in late April, should have run till mid-July, when the current fiscal year ended.

Nepal Rastra Bank in a statement said, as of the first 11 months of the 2021-22 fiscal year that ended on Saturday, Nepal’s forex reserves had decreased 19.6 percent to 9.45 billion dollars from 11.75 billion dollars in mid-July 2021. However, the central bank data also show that there had been a slight improvement in the inflow of remittances, the largest source of forex earnings for Nepal, during the same period. Farmers across the country are facing shortages of chemical fertilizers and inflation is also rising to double digits.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Narinder Batra resigns from IOA, FIH and IOC as CBI files corruption cases against him

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi As CBI filed corruption cases against him ,Narinder Batra on Monday formally ...

ODI: India beat England by 5 wickets, clinch series 2-1

AMN Cricket, a blistering century by Rishabh Pant with Hardik Pandya's fifty guided team India to a five-wi ...

 PGTI announces strong line-up of events with 11-crore prize money 

H S BEDI New Delhi,17 July : TATA Steel PGTI has announced a strong line-up of 14 events between Augu ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart