Nepal: Flora Expo 2024 Attracts Plant Lovers In Kathmandu

AMN/ WEB DESK

The ongoing 25th edition of the Flora Expo 2024 at Bhrikutimandap in Kathmandu is attracting plant lovers from across Nepal. Organised by the Floriculture Association of Nepal and the Floriculture Development Centre, the Expo will run until March 17.

73 stalls including 60 commercial ones, three landscaping, agricultural equipment and others are on display at the Flora expo. The Expo showcased many popular imported flowers from the Netherlands, West Africa and Japan along with indigenous Himalaya flora species. Nepal produces some 450 species of flowers and it does business for more than Rs 3 billion annually.

The organisers have expected business transactions worth Rs 10 million in the Expo. Saturday was seen as overly crowded being a weekly off in Nepal, attracting thousands of footfall in a single day.

With the rise in demand for flowers, flower production and farming have increased to 43 districts in the country including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Kaski, Chitwan, Makawanpur, Kavre, Gulmi, Palpa, Dhading, Morang and others.

