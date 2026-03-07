The Indian Awaaz

Nepal Election: Balendra Shah’s RSP heads for landslide victory, winning 44 of 165 seats & leading in 76

Mar 7, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

Out of 165 constituencies, as of now, Final results have been declared from 55 constituencies. Meanwhile, the counting of votes is ongoing in the remaining places. Rastriya Swatantra Party is leading in 76 constituencies under the first-past-the-post system. RSP has won 44 seats and Nepali Congress 6 and is leading in another 11 constituencies. UML has won 2 seats and is leading in 8; NCP has won 2 seats and is leading in 7; and the Shram Sanskriti Party is leading in 4 constituencies.

