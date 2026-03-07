US approves 151 million dollar arms sale to Israel

Last Updated on March 7, 2026 7:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The intense military conflict in West Asia has entered its eighth day today, escalating into a wider regional confrontation as United States, Israel, and Iran continue with new wave of airstrikes and drone attacks.

Tensions escalated in the region after a joint US-Israel military striked Iran on 28th of last month, killing Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other military commanders, prompting a fierce retalitary attack by Tehran.

Amid the esclating tensions, US President Donald Trump’s administration approved a new 151 million US dollars arms sale to Israel.

Airstrikes hit the Iranian capital in the early hours today. A video circulating on social media showed Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport on fire following the strikes.

Explosions were heard and smoke was seen in the eastern and western parts of Tehran.

The reports came shortly after the Israeli military announced it was carrying out a new wave of attacks on Tehran. Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani said that one thousand 332 Iranian civilians, including women and children, have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes.

He alleged that the United States and Israel have deliberately targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure across Iran. He reitered that Iran will continue to exercise its right to self-defence.

US Central Command has announced a major intensification of its military campaign, confirming that thousands of strikes have been conducted on targets inside Iran over the past week.

In a statement, US Central Command said that US forces have struck over 3 thousand targets in the first week of Operation Epic Fury.

United States President Donald Trump has ruled out any deal with Iran and called for its unconditional surrender.

In a social media post yesterday, Mr Trump said, US and its allies will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that a demand by the United States for an unconditional surrender is a dream.

Mr Pezeshkian also apologised for Iran’s attacks on regional countries, insisting that Tehran would halt attacks, suggesting they were caused by miscommunication in the ranks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In a statement Kremlin said, during the call, President Putin expressed condolences over the deaths of Iran’s supreme leader, senior officials, and civilians in the ongoing conflict.

He reiterated Russia’s position that the hostilities must end immediately and that a diplomatic solution should be pursued.

Iranian President thanked Russia for its support and briefed President Putin on the latest developments in Iran. Both sides agreed to maintain close communication.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported that local fighters clashed early today with an Israeli force that landed near the town of Nabi Chit, a Hezbollah stronghold in eastern Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia has cautioned Iran against engaging in what it described as misguided calculations, as tensions across the West Asia region continue to intensify.

Iran has directed retaliatory missile and drone strikes toward Israel and US military positions, while also launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and thousands of drones toward Arab states across the Gulf.

These attacks have targeted energy infrastructure, civilian locations, and US military bases spread across the region.

Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud issued the warning following a meeting with Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The Saudi Defence Ministry said a ballistic missile launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base was intercepted and destroyed.