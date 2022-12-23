FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nepal elected member of UN’s Peacebuilding Commission

WEB DESK

Nepal has been elected a member of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) at the 56th plenary meeting of the United Nations General Assembly for a tenure of two years.

The membership will be effective from 1st January 2023. This offers Nepal an opportunity to enhance the country’s visibility in the world arena as a peacebuilder and peace contributor. Alongside Nepal, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, India, and Rwanda were also elected from the category of Troop and Police Contributors to UN Missions.

Nepal has participated in UN peacekeeping operations since 1958. Nepal stands as the third largest Troop and Police Contributor to UN Peacekeeping. Earlier, Nepal had served at the PBC in 2009-10 and 2011-15.

A 31-member body, the PBC was established in 2005 with a mandate to support peace efforts in conflict-affected countries, including their reconstruction and institution-building by promoting an integrated, strategic, and coherent approach across the system.

The PBC also provides advisory services to the UN General Assembly and Security Council on matters of peacebuilding and sustaining peace.

