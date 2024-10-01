Nepal declares 3 days of mourning after floods claims hundreds of lives

AMN / WEB DESK

Nepal’s Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, has announced three days of national mourning following the tragic loss of hundreds of lives due to recent natural calamities. The announcement came during a press conference held on Tuesday in Singhdurbar.

Prime Minister Oli returned to Nepal on Monday after attending the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA) in the United States. Upon his return, he immediately convened a cabinet meeting.

During the meeting, the Council of Ministers decided to provide financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in the flooding. Each family will receive a relief fund of Rs 200,000, distributed according to established procedures. Additionally, it was decided that the Prime Minister and other ministers will donate one month’s salary to the relief efforts.

The government has declared a three-day national mourning period to honor the victims of the disaster.