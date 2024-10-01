China: Stabbing Rampage in Shanghai Leaves 3 Dead & 15 Injured

In China, three people were killed, and 15 others injured after a man went on a stabbing rampage inside a Walmart supermarket in Shanghai last night. The incident took place at a shopping mall in Songjiang, a densely populated district in the city’s southwest. The city is also home to several universities. The police arrested the accused at the scene, and further investigations are on.

The incident occurred on the eve of China’s week-long National Day holiday, a time when the country witnessed a spike in tourism.