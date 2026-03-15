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Nepal: 7 Indian pilgrims died in road accident in Gorkha district

Mar 15, 2026

Last Updated on March 15, 2026 6:13 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

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At least seven Indian pilgrims were killed and several others injured after a microbus in which they were traveling met with an accident in Gorkha district of Nepal last evening.

According to police, the electric microbus was carrying sixteen people, including fourteen Indian pilgrims returning from the Manakamana temple, when it veered off the road at Kantar in Shahid Lakhan Rural Municipality. The vehicle reportedly plunged nearly two hundred metres down a hillside.

Police said seven Indian nationals died on the spot in the accident. The victims included two women and five men who had travelled to the temple for worship.

Seven other passengers were injured and have been rescued. They are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ambukhaireni and the Old Medical College Hospital in Chitwan.

The driver of the microbus escaped unhurt, while his assistant sustained injuries.

Authorities said the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and further investigation is underway.

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