Air India and Air India Express Cancel 14 Flights Amid West Asia Tension

Last Updated on March 15, 2026 6:15 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

Air India and Air India Express have announced the cancellation of 14 flights today amid the ongoing situation in West Asia. However, flights have been planned from Sharjah to Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram. Air India informed in a statement that two flights will also operate from Ras Al Khaimah to Kozhikode and Kochi.

The Airline said, these flights will be operated subject to slot availability and conditions prevailing during the time of operation. It added that ad-hoc operations in the region have been curtailed following the instructions from the UAE Airport Authorities. The flight operator further said that guests on cancelled or temporarily suspended services can rebook to a future date at no additional charge or can opt for a full refund.

On the other hand, Indigo has informed that their flight operations have been restricted in Dubai, leading to changes in flight schedules. The Airline has requested the passengers travelling to or from Dubai to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.