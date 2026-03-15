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Iran’s FM says Strait of Hormuz open but bars US, Israel-linked vessels

Mar 15, 2026

Last Updated on March 15, 2026 6:18 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz remains operational for international shipping, but vessels linked to the United States and Israel are not permitted to pass through the waterway.

His remarks come amid escalating tensions in the region following recent military developments. In an interview with American Cable News Channel, Araghchi said the maritime passage has not been entirely shut down. The claim from the Iranian minister comes even as hundreds of ships, including many Indian vessels, remain stranded in the narrow sea lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

He emphasised that other nations remain free to navigate the passage. The minister also suggested that some shipping companies are choosing to avoid the area due to safety concerns rather than an outright blockade. He maintained that several tankers and cargo ships are still moving through the strait despite the heightened tensions.

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