Global Shipping Alarm as Iran War Threatens Strait of Hormuz Oil Lifeline

Last Updated on March 15, 2026 8:16 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz threaten global oil supply and trade routes

— Andalib Akhter

Rising tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran have triggered serious concerns over maritime security and global energy supply, prompting the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to convene an emergency council meeting. The session aims to assess the impact of the conflict on commercial shipping across the Persian Gulf, Arabian Sea, and Gulf of Oman, as well as the growing risks to vessels navigating the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The IMO Council meeting is scheduled to take place on March 18 and 19 at the organization’s headquarters in London. It has been convened at the request of several member states concerned about escalating security threats to international shipping lanes. The meeting will be chaired by Spanish representative Víctor Jiménez, who currently leads the IMO Council.

According to officials, the IMO Council — the organization’s executive body consisting of 40 member states — will evaluate maritime safety conditions, potential disruptions to commercial shipping, and the broader implications for global trade.

Urgent consultations with shipping industry

In the days leading up to the emergency meeting, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has held consultations with maritime industry leaders, shipping companies, port authorities, and international safety agencies to review the rapidly evolving situation in the region.

These consultations focused on assessing the risks faced by commercial vessels operating in the Gulf region and exploring coordinated measures to ensure safe navigation through key maritime corridors.

Shipping industry representatives have warned that heightened military tensions and security uncertainties could expose commercial vessels to serious threats, including missile strikes, naval confrontations, or disruptions caused by military operations.

Strait of Hormuz at the center of the crisis

At the heart of the crisis lies the Strait of Hormuz, widely considered one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints for energy transportation. The narrow waterway connects the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea and serves as the main export route for oil-producing countries in the Middle East.

Approximately 25 percent of global seaborne oil trade passes through this strategic corridor. In 2025 alone, an estimated 20 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products per day were transported through the strait to global markets.

However, since the escalation of the conflict on February 28, shipping traffic in the region has dropped sharply as security risks continue to grow. Several international shipping companies have reportedly begun rerouting vessels or delaying shipments due to safety concerns.

Maritime insurers have also increased war-risk insurance premiums for vessels operating in the Gulf region, adding further financial pressure to the global shipping industry.

Global oil market under pressure

The maritime security crisis has also had immediate repercussions on global energy markets. In response to potential supply disruptions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) convened a special meeting of its 32 member countries to discuss emergency measures.

Following the meeting, member states agreed to release 40 million barrels of oil from their strategic petroleum reserves in order to stabilize global markets and offset supply disruptions linked to the conflict.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol stated that the oil market is currently facing extraordinary challenges. He emphasized that coordinated action by major consuming nations is essential to mitigate the effects of supply shocks.

“The global oil market is experiencing significant volatility,” Birol said, adding that joint action by member states is necessary to maintain stability and prevent major disruptions to energy supply.

According to the agency, IEA member countries collectively hold more than 1.2 billion barrels of emergency oil reserves, which can be deployed during severe supply crises.

Reports indicate that oil exports from the region have declined drastically as a result of the conflict. Analysts estimate that shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have fallen to less than 10 percent of their pre-conflict levels.

Several energy facilities across the region have either halted production temporarily or reduced output as a precautionary measure amid growing security risks.

Energy analysts warn that if the situation continues to deteriorate, it could significantly disrupt global supply chains not only for oil but also for liquefied natural gas (LNG), petrochemicals, and other energy commodities.

Shipping industry on high alert

Major shipping companies have placed their fleets on high alert as tensions in the region continue to escalate. Some companies are reportedly diverting vessels to alternative routes, though such diversions significantly increase travel distances and transportation costs.

Experts note that a prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could have far-reaching consequences for global trade, similar to — or even more severe than — the disruption caused by the Suez Canal Blockage 2021, when a container ship blocked one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes for nearly a week.

Unlike that incident, however, the current crisis involves a major geopolitical conflict affecting one of the most important energy corridors in the world.

Potential economic consequences

Economists warn that continued disruptions in oil supply and maritime trade could trigger wider economic repercussions. Rising energy prices could increase transportation costs, push up manufacturing expenses, and fuel inflation across multiple sectors.

Countries heavily dependent on imported energy — particularly in Asia and Europe — are already monitoring the situation closely and considering contingency plans, including alternative supply routes and increased reliance on strategic reserves.

International response and next steps

During the emergency session, the IMO Council is expected to discuss potential collective measures aimed at safeguarding commercial shipping in the region. These could include enhanced maritime surveillance, coordinated naval patrols, and improved communication between shipping operators and security authorities.

Experts say the crisis highlights the vulnerability of global trade to geopolitical tensions in strategic maritime regions.

While international organizations and governments are working to manage the immediate risks, analysts agree that long-term stability in global shipping and energy supply will ultimately depend on diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East.