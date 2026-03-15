The New Era of Algorithmic Warfare

Last Updated on March 15, 2026 7:25 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

By Rajan Kshirsagar, President, All India Kisan Sabha

The Digital Frontier: The New Math of Death

The world is changing at such a rapid pace that the very definition of war is also changing. The era of attacks relying on expensive weapons like Patriot missiles is being replaced by a new, more terrifying, and more ruthless technology. This technology is ‘Algorithmic Warfare’. To annihilate the enemy on the battlefield, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and massive data centers are now being used. The coldness, speed, and ruthlessness with which this technology operates have not only changed the nature of war but have also revealed the true face of America, Israel, and their private corporate companies. This face is that of blood-trading capitalism.

America’s ‘Digital Air Controller’: The Maven Smart System

In recent actions against Iran, America has shown this new monstrous form. The ‘Maven Smart System’ (MSS), developed as part of the Pentagon’s ‘Algorithmic Warfare’ program, is not just a piece of software; it is a complete killing machine. Developed by a private company like Palantir, this system operates with the help of models like Anthropic’s ‘Claude AI’.

This system analyzes petabytes of information received from drones, satellites, and intelligence agencies. It identifies movements and patterns invisible to the human eye and prepares a list of potential targets. It doesn’t just identify targets; it determines their precise geographical coordinates (GPS coordinates), making the attack process incredibly fast. Leveraging this capability, thousands of targets were identified in the first 24 hours during ‘Operation Epic Fury’. Work that previously required 2,000 employees over several months can now be done by just 20 soldiers in minutes. What does this speed mean? It means death can now be delivered faster, in greater quantities, and with more precision.

The Beheading of Khamenei and 48 Leaders: The Brutal Face of Precision

The horrific nature of algorithmic warfare was revealed in its most terrifying form during the attack on Iran’s top leaders. On the early morning of February 28, 2026, based on precise intelligence gathering jointly conducted by America’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel’s intelligence agencies, an attack was carried out on a government residence in Tehran. In this attack, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed. Along with him, his daughter, son-in-law, and grandson also died. This attack was not just on an individual; it was a decapitation strike against the entire leadership of Iran.

But a crucial point must be noted here. In using this system, America defied a government-level ban. Despite a prohibition on using Anthropic’s Claude AI, the Pentagon used this technology, citing ‘no immediate alternative’. This shows that for America, international laws and ethical constraints exist only on paper; they pale in front of its imperialist ambitions.

The Attack on the School in Minab: The Murder of 170 Innocent Girls

The most horrifying example of the cruelty of algorithmic warfare and the complete breakdown of ethics is the attack on February 28, 2026, on a primary school named Shajareh Tayyebeh in the city of Minab, Iran. Around 170 innocent girls died in this attack. This school was located near a base of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Video and satellite evidence indicated that an American-made Tomahawk missile struck near the school. The Tomahawk is a long-range missile made by America, and Iran does not possess such missiles.

The statement made by US President Trump after this massacre was extremely shocking and inhumane. He made the baseless accusation that Iran itself carried out the attack. But the most terrifying thing is that he said we should wait until the investigation into this incident is complete, and “Whatever the report shows, I’m willing to live with that report”. This starkly reveals the brutal reality that the death of 170 innocent girls has been reduced to just a ‘line in a report’. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed sorrow over this massacre and condemned the ‘killing of innocent civilians’. The United Nations and UNESCO have deemed attacks on schools as potential violations of international humanitarian law.

Israel’s ‘Lavender’ System: The Math of Killing

A close partner in America’s technology is Israel. In the inhumane attacks on Gaza, Israel used an AI system like ‘Lavender’. This system is notorious for selecting false positives. AI models carry the risk of generating ‘hallucinations’, and ignoring this risk, Israel targeted thousands of civilians based purely on calculations. The attacks on hospitals, schools, and residential buildings are examples of this terrifying reality. This technology demonstrates that for Israel, the lives of Palestinian citizens are merely numbers, just ‘data points’.

Data Centers: New Battlefield, New Targets

This conflict has created another dangerous precedent. In response to America’s attack, Iran targeted the Amazon Web Services (AWS) data center in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. For the first time in the world, a commercial cloud infrastructure was directly attacked by a military force. Iran declared companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon as legitimate military targets because their infrastructure was directly supporting American military command and intelligence.

A horrifying truth emerges from this. The same data center used for watching Netflix or online shopping had become a linchpin for America’s military operations in the Middle East. The concept of ‘dual-use targets’ has now taken concrete shape. Now, not just military bases, but the server rooms of private companies have also become battlefields. These companies profit from war, and now they themselves are getting burned in the fire of this war. This is the tragedy of capitalism.

The Blood-Stained Hands of Corporate Companies

In this entire process, governments like America, Israel, and India are as guilty as the private companies making billions of dollars through this technology. Edward Snowden had exposed this corporate-military complex back in 2013.

Snowden’s Legacy: The Same Truth, Ten Years Later

‘PRISM’, revealed by Snowden, was a secret NSA program through which it directly collected information from the servers of America’s largest technology companies. Even ten years after Snowden’s revelations, the situation has not changed. On the contrary, technology has taken on an even more terrifying form. In 2020-2021, the FBI inspected the data of over 278,000 American citizens without court authorization. In India too, the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case have been in judicial custody for over six years, and the seriousness of the charges against them has now become entirely questionable.

This is Not War, This is Business

In short, we are entering a new, horrific phase of war. Behind all this lies a single truth: Under the guise of war, counter-terrorism, and national security, it has become a hugely profitable business. America, Israel, and their private companies have mastered this business. They have made the machines of death and surveillance faster, more precise, and more expensive.

We, through the All India Kisan Sabha, salute the courage of Edward Snowden, raise our voices to secure justice for the Bhima Koregaon accused, and will continue to fight against this corporate-military complex. The farmers, workers, Adivasis, Dalits, and all working people bear the true cost of these wars and political repression. To curb these mercenary wars, to ban this arms industry, and to establish peace in the world, we all must come together and struggle.

Rajan Kshirsagar is President, All India Kisan Sabha. views express in this article in his personal

.