93139 posts vacant in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)

Last Updated on March 15, 2026 1:43 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Inder Vashishth

There are 93,139 vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The CISF, CRPF, ITBP, and BSF have the highest number of vacancies, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha.

Vacant posts – 28342 in CISF, 27400 in CRPF, 14531 in BSF, 12333 in ITBP, 6784 in SSB and 3749 in Assam Rifles.

Sanctioned posts: The total sanctioned posts of the Central Security Forces are 10,72,692. Of these, 3,30,818 are in the CRPF, 2,71,877 in the BSF, 1,98,772 in the CISF, 1,05,136 in the ITBP, 1,00,549 in the SSB and 65,540 in the Assam Rifles.

Deployment – Currently, a total of 969,645 personnel are deployed in the security forces. These include 303,418 in the CRPF, 257,346 in the BSF, 159,956 in the CISF, 92,803 in the ITBP, 94,331 in the SSB, and 61,791 in the Assam Rifles.

This information was given by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to questions from Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala and Aam Aadmi Party MP Ashok Mittal.

Steps taken for recruitment-

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated that the forces are performing all their duties in a highly professional manner through optimal utilization of available resources. Filling vacant posts is an ongoing process. The Ministry is taking serious steps to expedite filling of vacancies through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), and the respective forces.

The government has taken several steps to fill the vacancies in CAPF and AR.

Instructions have been issued to all Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles to fill vacant posts in non-General Duty cadres in a timely manner. Annual recruitment for the post of Constable (General Duty) is conducted for which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

To coordinate recruitment to General Duty posts, a nodal force has been designated on a long-term basis for recruitment to the ranks of Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (General Duty), and Assistant Commandant (General Duty). Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is being used during the conduct of Physical Standard Tests (PSTs)/Physical Efficiency Tests (PETs) for Constable (GD) and other direct recruitment examinations in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR).

Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings are being held timely to fill promotion-based vacancies. To expedite the recruitment process, the time taken for medical examination (Detailed Medical Examination (DME) / Review Medical Examination (RME)) has been reduced. Cut-off marks for shortlisting candidates for Constable (General Duty) have been reduced to ensure adequate candidates (especially in categories where shortages have been observed). Basic Recruit Training is conducted regularly as per the Annual Training Plan.