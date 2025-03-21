NDA Govt Strengthened National Security with Political Will & Technology: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

AMN / NEW DELHI

Home Minister Amit Shah today highlighted that the Narendra Modi government has a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. He pointed out that there has been a 70 per percent reduction in deaths due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir during the NDA government, and terror incidents have also fallen sharply.

Replying to the discussion on the working of the Home Ministry in Rajya Sabha, Mr Shah said in the past ten years, the government has strengthened the security of the nation through political will and the use of technology. He pointed out that the country faced three major challenges in the past which hindered the country’s progress and development – terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, left-wing extremism and insurgency in the Northeast. Mr Shah stated that the government has dealt with all these challenges with a firm hand. Mr Shah noted that by abrogating Article 370, the Modi government fulfilled the dream of the framers of the Constitution of ‘one Constitution, one flag’. He emphasised that the country can have only one prime minister, one constitution and one flag.

The home minister stressed that earlier, no action was taken after terror attacks, and people used to forget about them. He highlighted that within ten days of the terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama, India conducted surgical strikes and air strikes against Pakistan.

The home minister emphasised that naxalism in India will be eliminated by March next year. He stated that road connectivity and internet reach have been improved in Naxal-affected areas, and new banks and ATMs have been opened. He also said that after coming to power, the Modi government held formal talks with all armed outfits in the Northeast. He stated that from 2019 till date, 12 important peace accords have been signed. He informed the House that 10,900 youth have given up arms and joined the mainstream.

Mr Shah also expressed his gratitude to the thousands of state police and central paramilitary force personnel who made the supreme sacrifice to strengthen the country’s borders and internal security.

On drugs, the home minister informed that in the last five years, 23 thousand kilograms of synthetic drugs worth over 14 thousand crore rupees have been destroyed. He added that drones, satellites and modern technology are being used to tackle the menace of drugs and destroy poppy cultivation. He stated that no drugs will be allowed to enter or exit India.

Earlier, participating in the discussion, Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP said that the Home Ministry has worked to make the country secular in the true sense by abolishing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. He also lauded the organisation of Maha Kumbh, saying that no untoward incident happened during this mega event, which shows the efficiency of the strict vigil of security forces. On the proposed delimitation exercise, Dr Trivedi asked the opposition parties to support population control legislation. He said the Home Ministry has worked with sensitivity to deal with the issues faced by Manipur.

Congress MP Ajay Maken raised the issue of rising crime in Delhi, saying that Delhi Police comes directly under the Home Ministry. He said Delhi has the highest rate of crime against women, children and senior citizens. He said, 77 thousand cases are pending in Delhi under crime against women. He urged that the BJP-led state government must work in a coordinated manner with the Centre to effectively deal with the issue. He raised the issue of the growing drug menace in the country. He said, as per the NCRB report of 2022, the number of cases registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) increased to one lakh 15 thousand from 33 thousand from 2010 to 2014.

M. Shanmugam of DMK raised the issue of long working hours of security personnel and vacant positions in the Central Armed Police Force. Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party questioned the government over the rising crimes across the country. He said Delhi has become the centre of crime. After the home minister’s reply, the House was adjourned for the day.