India Protests China’s New Counties in Hotan, Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Ladakh

Staff Reporter

India has registered its solemn protest through diplomatic channels over the creation of new counties in Hotan prefecture of China. In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh noted that parts of the jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India’s Ladakh. He stressed that New Delhi has never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area. He added that the creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India’s long-standing and consistent position regarding India’s sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China’s illegal and forcible occupation of the same.

Mr Singh stated that the government is aware that China is developing infrastructure in the border regions. He said the government gives careful and special attention to the improvement of infrastructure for the development of border areas. He further stated that the government continues to keep a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India’s security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.